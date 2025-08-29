Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Mumbai Friday night, where he was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport.

Shah will stay at the state government's Sahyadri guest house and plans to visit the well-known Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati on Saturday morning, according to sources. He may also visit several other Ganesh Mandals.

Before this, sources say Shah will meet with Fadnavis at his official residence. The Union minister's visit coincides with an ongoing movement led by Manoj Jarange for Maratha reservations, drawing thousands of supporters to Azad Maidan where Jarange is on a hunger strike.