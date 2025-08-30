Kim Jong Un Pledges 'Beautiful Life' for Families of Fallen North Korean Fighters in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to provide a 'beautiful life' to families of soldiers who perished while fighting for Russia in the conflict against Ukraine. State media reported that Kim praised the heroism and sacrifice of these families, describing them as the world's 'most tenacious, patriotic, and just people.'

During a meeting, Kim expressed sorrow for being unable to save the lives of the fallen soldiers but assured that their legacy would be honored and their families cared for. This announcement follows the acknowledgment by both Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin of North Korean troop deployment in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine.

Kim is set to attend a military parade in China alongside Putin, marking Japan's surrender in World War Two, indicating a strengthening military alliance. However, details of the scale of the deployment or casualties have not been disclosed. Western and South Korean intelligence estimates various figures of casualties, reflecting the conflict's severity.

