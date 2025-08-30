Modi Strengthens Indo-Japan Ties Ahead of Historic China Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a productive Japan visit with 13 strategic agreements, strengthening Indo-Japan ties, before departing for the SCO summit in China. Initiatives include a 10-year economic roadmap and a joint lunar mission, underscoring Japan's commitment to invest 10 trillion yen in India.
In a strategic diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a two-day visit to Japan, which saw the signing of 13 key agreements, before heading to China for the SCO summit. The India-Japan partnership, according to Modi, has reached new heights, promising lasting benefits for citizens of both nations.
The visit culminated in an unprecedented commitment from Japan, setting a 10-trillion-yen investment target in India over the next decade. A landmark framework for defense ties and a 10-year economic partnership roadmap were among the highlights. These steps aim to enhance mobility, technology, and ecological sustainability between the two countries.
A notable agreement included a joint lunar mission, Chandrayaan-5, focused on exploring the moon's polar regions. Modi's next stop is China, where he will attend the SCO summit, a key diplomatic engagement amidst fluctuating India-US relations following recent tariffs.
