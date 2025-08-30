Thailand's Political Tinderbox: A Power Struggle Unfolds

Thailand is witnessing a fierce political scramble after the Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The decision has kicked off a wave of strategic jockeying among political factions eager to seize control.

Amidst a climate of distrust and shifting allegiances, Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai party has emerged as a central figure. His moves are closely watched as he promises quick elections while trying to consolidate support.

The prospects of a political deadlock loom, with various parties, including the influential People's Party, playing their cards carefully. With the next steps uncertain, Thailand's political landscape remains volatile, affecting its already struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)