Thailand's Political Tinderbox: A Power Struggle Unfolds

Thailand's political scene is in turmoil after the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court. Amidst political chaos and shifting alliances, parties scramble to form a new government, navigating historical betrayals and competing interests. The spotlight is on Anutin Charnvirakul as a potential key player.

Updated: 30-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand is witnessing a fierce political scramble after the Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The decision has kicked off a wave of strategic jockeying among political factions eager to seize control.

Amidst a climate of distrust and shifting allegiances, Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai party has emerged as a central figure. His moves are closely watched as he promises quick elections while trying to consolidate support.

The prospects of a political deadlock loom, with various parties, including the influential People's Party, playing their cards carefully. With the next steps uncertain, Thailand's political landscape remains volatile, affecting its already struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

