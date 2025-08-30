Left Menu

UK Bans Israeli Officials from Major Arms Fair Amid Gaza Crisis Concerns

The UK has prohibited Israeli government officials from attending the DSEI UK arms fair in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, Israeli defence contractors are still permitted. The UK seeks a ceasefire and peace agreement in Gaza, drawing criticism from Israel's Defence Ministry.

Updated: 30-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:16 IST
The United Kingdom has taken a controversial stance by barring Israeli government officials from its premier arms fair over increasing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

The measure does not extend to Israeli defense contractors, who will still have access to the DSEI UK exhibition, set to occur from September 9 to 12 in London. This event, previously referred to as Defence and Security Equipment International, expects widespread attention.

In a statement, the British government criticized Israel's military escalation in Gaza, indicating no Israeli government delegation will be invited to DSEI UK 2025. The decision aligns with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier intentions this year to recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not de-escalate the Gaza conflict and pursue lasting peace. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Ministry condemned the UK's decision as politically driven and discriminatory against Israel's representatives, leading to their withdrawal from the event.

