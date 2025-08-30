Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: UP CM Demands Apology for Moitra's 'Unpardonable' Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'unpardonable.' Moitra's alleged comments have sparked a political controversy, with the BJP demanding an apology from TMC. Moitra criticized the government's handling of border security, while TMC has yet to respond.

Updated: 30-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has labeled the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'unpardonable.' Adityanath called for the TMC to tender an apology for Moitra's comments.

The controversy ignited after Moitra allegedly made inflammatory remarks about Shah's handling of border security with Bangladesh. This allegation, viewed as objectionable by the BJP, has already resulted in a police complaint being lodged against Moitra in West Bengal.

Moitra alleged the Union government's negligence in border management, asserting that the Home Ministry holds responsibility. Meanwhile, the TMC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

