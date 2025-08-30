Political Tensions Escalate: UP CM Demands Apology for Moitra's 'Unpardonable' Remarks
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'unpardonable.' Moitra's alleged comments have sparked a political controversy, with the BJP demanding an apology from TMC. Moitra criticized the government's handling of border security, while TMC has yet to respond.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has labeled the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'unpardonable.' Adityanath called for the TMC to tender an apology for Moitra's comments.
The controversy ignited after Moitra allegedly made inflammatory remarks about Shah's handling of border security with Bangladesh. This allegation, viewed as objectionable by the BJP, has already resulted in a police complaint being lodged against Moitra in West Bengal.
Moitra alleged the Union government's negligence in border management, asserting that the Home Ministry holds responsibility. Meanwhile, the TMC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deputy CM Blames LG for Vaishno Devi Tragedy: A Political Firestorm in Jammu and Kashmir
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Polling Booth Reconfiguration in West Bengal
India-Bangladesh DG-level Talks Focus on Border Security Cooperation
Political Firestorm Erupts as Alleged Abuses at INDIA Bloc Rally Ignite Fury
Political Firestorm: Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Women in Madhya Pradesh