Reddy Seeks Support Beyond Party Lines for Vice-Presidential Bid

B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the opposition for vice-president, is reaching out to members of both houses of Parliament, urging them to assess his candidacy based on merit. He is prepared to engage with BJP leaders if allowed, aiming to make this election one of the fairest in recent history.

At a press conference, Reddy criticized the special intensive revisions of electoral rolls, asserting that majority rule should not lead to arbitrary actions. He pointedly accused the central government of mistreating Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating that constitutional frameworks had been abused in his case.

The vice-presidential race sees Reddy competing against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan. Both candidates hail from southern India, adding a regional 'south versus south' element to the September 9 contest. While Radhakrishnan is a seasoned BJP figure from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)