Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

BJP's Rajasthan president, Madan Rathore, criticizes the derogatory remarks targeting PM Modi at a Congress event, calling it a low point in politics. He highlights similar past incidents involving Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the damage such language causes to India's global reputation and urging Congress leaders to introspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:24 IST
Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out
Madan Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Madan Rathore, the president of BJP's Rajasthan unit, condemned the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress-led event in Bihar. Rathore described the incident as a damaging 'new low in politics' that tarnishes India's global reputation.

Recalling a 2019 episode, Rathore pointed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial comments about the Modi surname, which resulted in a defamation case and disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Despite a Supreme Court intervention, Gandhi declined an apology for his remarks.

Rathore urged Congress leaders to focus on introspection rather than accusations. He contrasted the BJP's decisive action on the sub-inspector recruitment paper leak with the alleged negligence during Ashok Gehlot's tenure as Rajasthan's chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
2
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global
3
Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

 India
4
Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025