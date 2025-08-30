Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out
BJP's Rajasthan president, Madan Rathore, criticizes the derogatory remarks targeting PM Modi at a Congress event, calling it a low point in politics. He highlights similar past incidents involving Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the damage such language causes to India's global reputation and urging Congress leaders to introspect.
In a sharp rebuke, Madan Rathore, the president of BJP's Rajasthan unit, condemned the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress-led event in Bihar. Rathore described the incident as a damaging 'new low in politics' that tarnishes India's global reputation.
Recalling a 2019 episode, Rathore pointed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial comments about the Modi surname, which resulted in a defamation case and disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Despite a Supreme Court intervention, Gandhi declined an apology for his remarks.
Rathore urged Congress leaders to focus on introspection rather than accusations. He contrasted the BJP's decisive action on the sub-inspector recruitment paper leak with the alleged negligence during Ashok Gehlot's tenure as Rajasthan's chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
