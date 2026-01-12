Rahul Gandhi and Indian Leaders Pay Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda by emphasizing the spiritual leader's global influence on Indian culture. In a statement on X, previously known as Twitter, Gandhi expressed admiration for Vivekananda's profound thoughts that have perpetually inspired Indian citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the occasion, describing Swami Vivekananda as a 'powerful source of inspiration for India's youth.' Modi highlighted the spiritual icon's contributions to strengthening the resolve for a more developed India, urging the youth to draw strength and confidence from his teachings.

President Droupadi Murmu echoed these sentiments, paying homage to Vivekananda as a unifying force for humanity through his teachings. She lauded his vision of inner strength and service to humanity as critical pillars for living a meaningful life. National Youth Day, celebrated on January 12, honors Vivekananda's legacy by inspiring young Indians to contribute towards nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)