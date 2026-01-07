Left Menu

Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny

An MP-MLA court is hearing a complaint challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship. Complainant S Vignesh Shishir alleges Gandhi has dual citizenship, seeking an FIR and investigation. The case, initially in Rae Bareli, was moved to Lucknow for security reasons. Ongoing hearings will continue with written arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:16 IST
Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny
complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A legal battle unfolds in a Lucknow court as a complaint questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship gains momentum. Special Judge Alok Verma has directed the complainant to present written arguments, paving the way for further hearings.

S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, claims Gandhi holds dual citizenship and demands the annulment of his Lok Sabha MP status from Rae Bareli. Shishir has lodged allegations under multiple legal frameworks, including the Passport Act and Official Secrets Act.

Originally filed in Rae Bareli, the case was relocated to Lucknow following safety concerns raised by Shishir. As the court proceedings progress, the judicial focus remains on the implications of the allegations against the Congress leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026