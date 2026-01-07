Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny
An MP-MLA court is hearing a complaint challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship. Complainant S Vignesh Shishir alleges Gandhi has dual citizenship, seeking an FIR and investigation. The case, initially in Rae Bareli, was moved to Lucknow for security reasons. Ongoing hearings will continue with written arguments.
A legal battle unfolds in a Lucknow court as a complaint questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship gains momentum. Special Judge Alok Verma has directed the complainant to present written arguments, paving the way for further hearings.
S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, claims Gandhi holds dual citizenship and demands the annulment of his Lok Sabha MP status from Rae Bareli. Shishir has lodged allegations under multiple legal frameworks, including the Passport Act and Official Secrets Act.
Originally filed in Rae Bareli, the case was relocated to Lucknow following safety concerns raised by Shishir. As the court proceedings progress, the judicial focus remains on the implications of the allegations against the Congress leader.
