Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair' Campaign

The Maharashtra Congress is initiating a statewide campaign from September 3 against alleged electoral malpractice, starting from Kamptee, Nagpur. The movement, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's concerns on voter list irregularities, includes public meetings and rallies. Congress leaders criticize the Election Commission for ignoring MPs' protests on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress is set to kick off its state-level campaign addressing 'vote theft' from Kamptee constituency in Nagpur district, beginning on September 3. This initiative, led by party leaders, highlights allegations of polling irregularities first raised by Rahul Gandhi.

Under the banner 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair,' the campaign will feature meetings, signature collections, and torch rallies across Maharashtra, as announced by Congress leader Prafulla Guddhe Patil in a press conference.

Senior Congress figure Sunil Kedar criticized the Election Commission of India for refusing to engage with nearly 300 MPs protesting voter list irregularities. Kedar emphasized Gandhi's stance that voter rights, enshrined in the Constitution, must be upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

