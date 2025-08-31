Left Menu

Bridging Boundaries: Modi and Xi's Strategic Dialogue Amid Global Economic Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss economic ties amid global tariff tensions. The talks aimed to stabilize India-China relations following the eastern Ladakh border conflict and to address economic volatility affecting both nations. The meeting coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:40 IST
Bridging Boundaries: Modi and Xi's Strategic Dialogue Amid Global Economic Challenges
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant geopolitical development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks, addressing the ongoing global economic volatility spurred by Washington's trade policies. The meeting underscored efforts to stabilize and enhance India-China relations strained by recent border conflicts.

Modi's visit to China, the first in seven years, is primarily for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. However, its timing is pivotal given recent tensions in India-US trade relations under the Trump administration's tariff policies. The Modi-Xi dialogue aims to chart a new course for bilateral ties.

Discussions between the two leaders focused on measures to normalize relations post the eastern Ladakh border row. In a conversation with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi emphasized the global benefits of stable India-China relations. Recent initiatives further reflect both nations' commitment to peace and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

 India
2
Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

 India
3
India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

 India
4
Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025