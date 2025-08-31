Bridging Boundaries: Modi and Xi's Strategic Dialogue Amid Global Economic Challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss economic ties amid global tariff tensions. The talks aimed to stabilize India-China relations following the eastern Ladakh border conflict and to address economic volatility affecting both nations. The meeting coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
In a significant geopolitical development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks, addressing the ongoing global economic volatility spurred by Washington's trade policies. The meeting underscored efforts to stabilize and enhance India-China relations strained by recent border conflicts.
Modi's visit to China, the first in seven years, is primarily for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. However, its timing is pivotal given recent tensions in India-US trade relations under the Trump administration's tariff policies. The Modi-Xi dialogue aims to chart a new course for bilateral ties.
Discussions between the two leaders focused on measures to normalize relations post the eastern Ladakh border row. In a conversation with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi emphasized the global benefits of stable India-China relations. Recent initiatives further reflect both nations' commitment to peace and cooperation.
I look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of SCO summit: PM Modi.
