Bridging Boundaries: Modi and Xi's Strategic Dialogue Amid Global Economic Challenges

In a significant geopolitical development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks, addressing the ongoing global economic volatility spurred by Washington's trade policies. The meeting underscored efforts to stabilize and enhance India-China relations strained by recent border conflicts.

Modi's visit to China, the first in seven years, is primarily for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. However, its timing is pivotal given recent tensions in India-US trade relations under the Trump administration's tariff policies. The Modi-Xi dialogue aims to chart a new course for bilateral ties.

Discussions between the two leaders focused on measures to normalize relations post the eastern Ladakh border row. In a conversation with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi emphasized the global benefits of stable India-China relations. Recent initiatives further reflect both nations' commitment to peace and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)