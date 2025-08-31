Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Transformation: New Voter Cards and Enhanced Polling Measures

The Election Commission plans to issue new voter identity cards in Bihar post a special revision of electoral rolls. The state has 7.24 crore voters and aims to publish the final voters list by September 30. Polling stations have been increased for better management during upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:48 IST
The Election Commission is gearing up to distribute new voter identity cards to all registered electors in Bihar, following an ongoing special review of the electoral rolls. Officials have yet to finalize the issuance timeline.

Every voter will receive a new card, contingent on completion details and updated photographs. The draft roll published on August 1 counts 7.24 crore voters; the final list is expected on September 30, with assembly elections anticipated in November.

Bihar is the first state to reduce maximum electors per polling station from 1500 to 1200, increasing stations from 77,000 to 90,000, aiming to manage crowds more effectively on election day. This rationalization could extend nationwide.

