Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

In a significant political development, Sangrang Brahma, the general secretary of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) youth wing, tendered his resignation, citing ideological differences with the party's workings. He criticized the candidate selection process for the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Brahma's resignation letter, addressed to the UPPL president, emphasized the neglect of young generations in candidate nominations. He highlighted the nomination of Kampa Borgoyari from the Chirang Duar seat as a contentious move, given Borgoyari's previous electoral defeat under the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) banner.

This resignation follows a similar exit by Boddhadeb Mushahary, the party's central body secretary, who stepped down citing 'personal reasons.' The UPPL, in coalition with the BJP and Gana Suraksha Party, faces challenges as BPF remains a formidable opposition in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)