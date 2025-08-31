Mayawati Sets BSP's Solo Course for Bihar Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Mayawati, declared that her party will be running independently in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The decision follows extensive discussions over two days, focusing on organizational strategies and candidate selection.

Mayawati, via a post on social media platform X, clarified that the BSP's campaign agenda would involve party yatras and public meetings, beginning next month. These activities will be closely monitored by Mayawati herself. Akash Anand, Ramji Gautam, and the Bihar unit have been entrusted with significant responsibilities to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The state has been divided into three zones, each managed by senior leaders, indicating a strategic approach to the elections. Additional efforts are being made in Odisha and Telangana. Recently, Akash Anand was reinstated as the national coordinator after being expelled, illustrating dynamic shifts within the party.

