Mayawati Sets BSP's Solo Course for Bihar Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced her party will contest the Bihar Assembly elections alone, following strategic meetings. She emphasized active participation, assigning special roles to central leaders, and reinforced efforts in Odisha and Telangana. Mayawati reinstated nephew Akash Anand after a public apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:37 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Mayawati, declared that her party will be running independently in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The decision follows extensive discussions over two days, focusing on organizational strategies and candidate selection.

Mayawati, via a post on social media platform X, clarified that the BSP's campaign agenda would involve party yatras and public meetings, beginning next month. These activities will be closely monitored by Mayawati herself. Akash Anand, Ramji Gautam, and the Bihar unit have been entrusted with significant responsibilities to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The state has been divided into three zones, each managed by senior leaders, indicating a strategic approach to the elections. Additional efforts are being made in Odisha and Telangana. Recently, Akash Anand was reinstated as the national coordinator after being expelled, illustrating dynamic shifts within the party.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

Political Turmoil Over Maratha Quota Debate

19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.

Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

