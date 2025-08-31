Left Menu

Norway Bolsters Naval Defense with British Frigates Purchase

Norway plans to enhance its naval defense by purchasing five to six British-made frigates. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, comes amid heightened security concerns following Russia's actions in Ukraine. The British Type 26 frigates are optimized for anti-submarine operations.

Norway Bolsters Naval Defense with British Frigates Purchase
Norway is set to strengthen its naval defense by acquiring a fleet of British-made frigates, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The announcement was made on Sunday, highlighting the country's focus on boosting security amid increasing regional tensions.

The decision to purchase five or six frigates, as reported by public broadcaster NRK, marks the selection of the United Kingdom over contenders like the United States, Germany, and France. Støre cited the close alliance and shared interests between Norway and Great Britain as key factors.

With growing unease among European nations bordering Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the choice of British Type 26 frigates, known for their submarine warfare capabilities, aligns with Norway's defense priorities. The cost of the transaction remains undisclosed.

