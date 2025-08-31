Tensions Flare as BJP Protests Outside Congress Office
A protest erupted outside the Congress office after allegations of derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's rally. BJP workers, including the Mahila Morcha, demonstrated, prompting Congress workers to mobilize defensively. Heavy police presence prevented escalation, and the situation remained under control with no reported injuries.
A tense confrontation unfolded outside the Congress office on Meston Road as BJP workers staged a protest over alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's rally.
The protest, which included the participation of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, saw demonstrators chanting anti-Congress slogans and threatening to encircle the Congress premises.
Authorities quickly responded by barricading the area and deploying a significant police force to prevent any escalation. The situation was defused without any reported injuries, as BJP workers eventually dispersed.
