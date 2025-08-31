Tensions Flare as BJP Protests Outside Congress Office

A tense confrontation unfolded outside the Congress office on Meston Road as BJP workers staged a protest over alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's rally.

The protest, which included the participation of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, saw demonstrators chanting anti-Congress slogans and threatening to encircle the Congress premises.

Authorities quickly responded by barricading the area and deploying a significant police force to prevent any escalation. The situation was defused without any reported injuries, as BJP workers eventually dispersed.

