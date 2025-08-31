Maratha Quota Crisis: Hunger Strike Intensifies Amid Political Standoff

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has taken a stronger stance by refusing water as his hunger strike enters its third day. He demands that the Maratha community be granted reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. As tensions mount, the state government faces increasing pressure to address his demands.

The government is considering legal avenues, including seeking opinions on the implementation of historical gazetteers that classify Marathas as Kunbis, an OBC caste. Political leaders, including State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, are exploring possible solutions amidst a charged political environment.

Despite efforts to mediate, the protest has grown, with Jarange's supporters intensifying their demands. In the backdrop of upcoming civic elections, the state government finds itself in a precarious situation, grappling with both political and legal challenges in responding to the Maratha community's reservations demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)