Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar's Leadership As Assembly Polls Loom
Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for reportedly lacking vision and warned of the NDA government's downfall in the upcoming assembly polls. Yadav accused Kumar of plagiarizing welfare plans and claimed the populace seeks authentic leadership, not mimicry. Yadav promised visionary governance, highlighting previous proposals on state development.
In a scathing critique ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of a vision deficit and forecasted the downfall of the NDA government. Yadav addressed reporters, asserting that the current administration will lose power in the imminent political contest.
During the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Ara, Yadav lambasted Kumar for allegedly replicating welfare initiatives initially proposed by the RJD. Calling for an authentic leader, Yadav disparaged the governance style of Kumar, labeling him a 'cheat minister.'
Yadav further cited past RJD initiatives, like the introduction of a domicile policy and social security pensions, accusing Kumar of merely rebranding RJD's schemes for electoral mileage. With a promise of original and visionary leadership, Yadav declared his commitment to addressing Bihar's comprehensive development needs.
