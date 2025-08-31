Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar's Leadership As Assembly Polls Loom

In a scathing critique ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of a vision deficit and forecasted the downfall of the NDA government. Yadav addressed reporters, asserting that the current administration will lose power in the imminent political contest.

During the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Ara, Yadav lambasted Kumar for allegedly replicating welfare initiatives initially proposed by the RJD. Calling for an authentic leader, Yadav disparaged the governance style of Kumar, labeling him a 'cheat minister.'

Yadav further cited past RJD initiatives, like the introduction of a domicile policy and social security pensions, accusing Kumar of merely rebranding RJD's schemes for electoral mileage. With a promise of original and visionary leadership, Yadav declared his commitment to addressing Bihar's comprehensive development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)