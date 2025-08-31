Left Menu

Peace as the Keystone: Modi's Crucial Message to Xi on India-China Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of peace and tranquility at the India-China border to President Xi Jinping. During their meeting, both leaders discussed the need to rebuild strained bilateral relations, resolve the boundary dispute amicably, and tackle cross-border terrorism with mutual understanding and cooperation.

  • China

In a pivotal exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that peace and tranquility at the border serve as a vital insurance for healthy bilateral ties. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the two leaders held extensive talks, focusing on mending the relationship frayed by past boundary standoffs.

Modi and Xi took note of the significant progress made by disengaging troops in eastern Ladakh, concluded last October. Modi reiterated India's longstanding stance that peaceful borders are critical to nurturing bilateral relations. Discussions also touched upon cross-border terrorism, with Modi advocating for mutual cooperation in combatting the issue, recognizing its impact on both nations.

President Xi proposed enhancing bilateral relations by improving communication, expanding cooperation, and respecting each other's concerns. The leaders agreed that differences should not escalate into disputes, fostering an atmosphere of constructive dialogue to secure a peaceful and prosperous future.

