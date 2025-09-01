Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into allegations against Palakkad's MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. On Monday, they documented the statement of Advocate Shinto Sebastian, who was instrumental in raising the alarm on this sensitive issue.

Advocate Sebastian initially filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police following numerous allegations by women and a member of the transgender community. His complaint swiftly progressed to the SIT after the registration of a Zero-FIR against the MLA.

Crime Branch officials clarified that Sebastian was not directly linked to the incidents. However, he provided crucial evidence, including six video links of alleged misconduct, and urged for a supportive environment for victims to voice their complaints safely.