Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny
The SIT is investigating allegations of misconduct against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, based on complaints from women and a transgender individual. Advocate Shinto Sebastian, who flagged the issue, provided evidence including video links to support the claims. Several political factions demand Mamkoottathil's resignation.
- Country:
- India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into allegations against Palakkad's MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. On Monday, they documented the statement of Advocate Shinto Sebastian, who was instrumental in raising the alarm on this sensitive issue.
Advocate Sebastian initially filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police following numerous allegations by women and a member of the transgender community. His complaint swiftly progressed to the SIT after the registration of a Zero-FIR against the MLA.
Crime Branch officials clarified that Sebastian was not directly linked to the incidents. However, he provided crucial evidence, including six video links of alleged misconduct, and urged for a supportive environment for victims to voice their complaints safely.