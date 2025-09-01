Left Menu

MNS Leaders Urge Government Support for Maratha Protestors in Mumbai

MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Amit Thackeray urge government and party members to support Maratha protestors in Mumbai demanding reservation. They propose a larger venue for demonstrations and emphasize providing support, including food and security, stressing the protestors' shared identity as fellow Maharashtrians.

01-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Bala Nandgaonkar, a prominent leader in the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has called on the state government to offer the Maratha protestors a venue similar to Wankhede Stadium, as a demonstration site in Mumbai.

Activist Manoj Jarange has spearheaded a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The influx of protestors to areas such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has disrupted regular commuter routes, causing some public discontent.

MNS's Amit Thackeray has communicated to party members the importance of supporting the protestors by ensuring their access to essential resources and security, reinforcing solidarity among Maharashtrians amid ongoing protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

