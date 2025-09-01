Left Menu

Kharge's Fierce Critique as Bihar Politics Intensify

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for abandoning socialism and alleged BJP's vote manipulation in the state. Speaking at the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', Kharge emphasized BJP-RSS would soon be ousted, paving way for a government dedicated to marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:11 IST
Kharge's Fierce Critique as Bihar Politics Intensify
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a stinging critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing the JD(U) leader of forsaking socialist ideals by aligning with the BJP-RSS. Kharge further claimed that the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar would soon face electoral defeat.

Addressing a gathering upon the completion of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls through 'vote chori' or vote theft. He urged voters to remain vigilant against such tactics.

The march, marking the conclusion of the exercise to highlight threats to voting rights in Bihar, saw participation from major opposition figures. The event underscored the sustained efforts of the INDIA bloc, led by Congress, to forge a new government prioritizing marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

 India
3
Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

 India
4
India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025