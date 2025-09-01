Kharge's Fierce Critique as Bihar Politics Intensify
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for abandoning socialism and alleged BJP's vote manipulation in the state. Speaking at the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', Kharge emphasized BJP-RSS would soon be ousted, paving way for a government dedicated to marginalized communities.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a stinging critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing the JD(U) leader of forsaking socialist ideals by aligning with the BJP-RSS. Kharge further claimed that the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar would soon face electoral defeat.
Addressing a gathering upon the completion of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls through 'vote chori' or vote theft. He urged voters to remain vigilant against such tactics.
The march, marking the conclusion of the exercise to highlight threats to voting rights in Bihar, saw participation from major opposition figures. The event underscored the sustained efforts of the INDIA bloc, led by Congress, to forge a new government prioritizing marginalized communities.
