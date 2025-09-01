Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on 'Vote Chori': An Electoral Outcry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced imminent revelations akin to a 'hydrogen bomb' on the topic of alleged 'vote chori' or vote theft, asserting that these disclosures will significantly impact Prime Minister Narendra Modi's standing. Gandhi's statement was made during the culmination event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna.

The rally, marking the conclusion of the 1,300-km march through Bihar advocating voting rights, saw participation from several opposition bloc allies. Gandhi emphasized that these disclosures will expose the alleged electoral malpractice orchestrated by the BJP, a party he accuses of manipulating the democratic process.

Gandhi referenced past claims of vote manipulation in Karnataka and Maharashtra, urging the public, especially the youth, to recognize this as an infringement on democratic rights. He was joined by prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc in condemning these practices and asserting their dedication to preserving the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)