In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, amid rising tensions with the United States. The dialogue underscored the long-standing trust and cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow, especially in economic and energy domains.

The leaders discussed recent efforts toward peace in Ukraine, with Modi echoing humanity's collective call for ending hostilities. India's willingness to mediate was highlighted in Modi's recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing India's readiness to facilitate discussions with Russia.

Despite the strain in Indo-US relations due to increased tariffs on Indian goods, India and Russia appear resolute in strengthening their 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'. This partnership is seen not only as beneficial for bilateral interests but crucial for global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)