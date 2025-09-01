India-Russia Ties: A Forum of Trust Amid Global Turmoil
Prime Minister Modi and President Putin reinforced India-Russia ties amid US tensions. Meeting at the SCO summit, they discussed issues such as the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation in economic and energy sectors. Modi emphasized global peace and reaffirmed the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, amid rising tensions with the United States. The dialogue underscored the long-standing trust and cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow, especially in economic and energy domains.
The leaders discussed recent efforts toward peace in Ukraine, with Modi echoing humanity's collective call for ending hostilities. India's willingness to mediate was highlighted in Modi's recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing India's readiness to facilitate discussions with Russia.
Despite the strain in Indo-US relations due to increased tariffs on Indian goods, India and Russia appear resolute in strengthening their 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'. This partnership is seen not only as beneficial for bilateral interests but crucial for global peace and stability.
