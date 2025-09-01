Left Menu

Thailand's Political Tug-of-War: People's Party as Kingmaker

Thailand's People's Party wields substantial power in deciding the next government amidst political uncertainty, after the downfall of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The party's decision is pivotal in the political deadlock involving Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties. A parliamentary session could vote on a new prime minister imminently.

In a pivotal moment for Thailand's political landscape, the People's Party held back on Monday from deciding which faction to support in their bid to form a new government.

This comes amid the fallout from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's dismissal on ethics grounds last week. Controlling nearly a third of the seats, the People's Party's decision is crucial in resolving the current political impasse.

As parties like Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai attempt to secure their backing, the People's Party remains noncommittal, demanding constitutional amendments and the dissolution of parliament. The outcome could greatly influence Thailand's political future in a time of economic uncertainty.

