Former Vice-President Dhankhar's New Abode: A Farmhouse Retreat

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved to a private farmhouse in Chhatarpur after resigning from his post. The farmhouse, owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala, will be his temporary residence until he receives an official Type-VIII accommodation. An election for his successor is on September 9.

Jagdeep Dhankhar
  Country:
  • India

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has vacated his official residence, settling temporarily at a private farmhouse in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, six weeks post-resignation. The property, belonging to INLD leader Abhay Chautala, serves as an interim abode until Dhankhar receives his rightful Type-VIII accommodation allotted to ex-vice-presidents.

Dhankhar stepped down on July 21, citing health issues, remaining out of the public sphere. Until this change, he resided at the Vice-President's Enclave near Parliament House. An official confirmed his current stay at the farmhouse, while he awaits the forthcoming election on September 9 that will determine his successor.

Close sources reveal that Dhankhar is spending this period with family, engaging in activities like table tennis and yoga for relaxation. The vice-presidential election sees NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, marking a crucial phase in determining Dhankhar's successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

