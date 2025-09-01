RSS Leaders Convene in Jodhpur for National Coordination Meeting

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Jodhpur to lead a significant three-day annual coordination meeting involving the organisation's senior functionaries and its affiliates. Scheduled to take place at Adarsh Vidya Mandir, the event promises extensive discussions on national unity, security, and social issues.

The session, spanning from September 5 to 7, will gather representatives from 32 key organisations, such as the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. These delegates are expected to present insights and experiences from their ground-level interactions across the nation.

The meeting's lineup includes national presidents, organizing secretaries, and key office bearers. The attendees will arrive in Jodhpur, with RSS general secretary and other office bearers joining from Tuesday onwards. Their collective focus aims to address pressing national concerns and strategize collaborative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)