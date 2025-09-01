Intrigue in the Party: Kavitha's Bold Accusations
BRS MLC K Kavitha accused colleagues Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of amassing wealth under dubious means and conspiring against her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Allegations arise amidst a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, with Kavitha asserting party members tarnished KCR's image for personal gain.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, BRS MLC K Kavitha has brought allegations against fellow party members, accusing them of betrayal and corruption. Kavitha claimed that her cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, have been involved in amassing assets unfairly.
The accusations were made as the Congress government initiates a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, a significant undertaking from the BRS regime. Kavitha argued that party insiders have utilized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) name to further their interests.
Kavitha holds Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar responsible for damaging KCR's reputation, indicating that political conspiracies have undermined the party's integrity. She implicates Revanth Reddy in protecting the accused duo while targeting KCR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRS Protests Erupt Over CBI Inquiry into Kaleshwaram Project
CBI Probes Shocking Lawyer Couple's Murder in Telangana
Telangana Tensions: CBI Probe Into Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Protests
Demand for NIA/CBI Probe Intensifies in Dharmasthala Scandal
Justice Ghose Commission Calls for Action in Kaleshwaram Project Scandal