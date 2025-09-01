Left Menu

Intrigue in the Party: Kavitha's Bold Accusations

BRS MLC K Kavitha accused colleagues Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of amassing wealth under dubious means and conspiring against her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Allegations arise amidst a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, with Kavitha asserting party members tarnished KCR's image for personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:07 IST
Intrigue in the Party: Kavitha's Bold Accusations
Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, BRS MLC K Kavitha has brought allegations against fellow party members, accusing them of betrayal and corruption. Kavitha claimed that her cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, have been involved in amassing assets unfairly.

The accusations were made as the Congress government initiates a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, a significant undertaking from the BRS regime. Kavitha argued that party insiders have utilized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) name to further their interests.

Kavitha holds Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar responsible for damaging KCR's reputation, indicating that political conspiracies have undermined the party's integrity. She implicates Revanth Reddy in protecting the accused duo while targeting KCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India
2
Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

 India
3
Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025