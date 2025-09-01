Intrigue in the Party: Kavitha's Bold Accusations

In a dramatic turn of events, BRS MLC K Kavitha has brought allegations against fellow party members, accusing them of betrayal and corruption. Kavitha claimed that her cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, have been involved in amassing assets unfairly.

The accusations were made as the Congress government initiates a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, a significant undertaking from the BRS regime. Kavitha argued that party insiders have utilized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) name to further their interests.

Kavitha holds Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar responsible for damaging KCR's reputation, indicating that political conspiracies have undermined the party's integrity. She implicates Revanth Reddy in protecting the accused duo while targeting KCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)