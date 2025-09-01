Left Menu

Crucial Vote: Guyana's Future Tied to Offshore Oil Revenue

Guyana's pivotal election sees voters choosing between major parties amid a backdrop of transformative oil revenue. Dominated by President Irfaan Ali and opposition leader Aubrey Norton, an unexpected contender emerges with the 'We Invest In Nationhood' party. The stakes include control over billions from burgeoning offshore oil production.

Georgetown | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:55 IST
  • Guyana

As dawn broke over Guyana, voters queued up, aware that their ballots would influence an election poised to direct USD 10 billion in annual oil and gas revenue. This shift marks a sea change for a nation traditionally reliant on gold and agriculture.

The economy now thrives on nearly 900,000 barrels of daily oil output, with growth accentuated by ExxonMobil-led explorations. President Irfaan Ali of the Indo-majority People's Progressive Party faces accusations of corruption from Aubrey Norton's opposition, while a new player, Azruddin Mohamed, challenges the status quo with his wealthy-backed party.

As political tensions simmer, monitors like The Carter Centre scrutinize potential voting irregularities, further pressuring an already dynamic electoral landscape. The outcome could recalibrate how Guyana oversees its sudden resource bounty, echoing global geopolitical interests.

