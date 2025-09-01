Guatemala Prepares to Welcome Unaccompanied Minors from the U.S.

Guatemala is preparing to receive about 150 unaccompanied minors each week from the United States, according to an announcement by President Bernardo Arevalo on Monday. This move comes in the wake of a U.S. federal judge's decision to stop the deportation of Guatemalan children.

The judge's ruling on Sunday halted the Trump administration's efforts to deport a group of migrant children who had already boarded planes, as well as potentially preventing the deportation of hundreds more currently in government shelters. Lawyers representing these children filed an emergency appeal in the early hours before the decision.

President Arevalo emphasized ongoing coordination with the United States, acknowledging that the decision to deport, including the number and timing, remains under American jurisdiction. This development underscores the complexities involved in migration policies affecting both countries.

