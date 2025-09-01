Left Menu

OBCs Stand Firm Against Maratha Quota Inclusion

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal warns of massive protests by OBC communities if Marathas are included in their quota. He claims that Marathas already benefit from the EWS quota. Bhujbal emphasizes that any attempt to alter existing reservations will lead to a significant backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:05 IST
OBCs Stand Firm Against Maratha Quota Inclusion
reservation
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chhagan Bhujbal has issued a stern warning against any efforts to include Marathas in the OBC reservation pool, foreshadowing massive demonstrations if changes are made. The senior leader, during a critical meeting with OBC heads, emphasized the thin 17 percent reservation currently available to 374 communities in Maharashtra, highlighting the substantial concerns raised by the OBC groups.

Bhujbal addressed ongoing protests by Maratha community members, led by Manoj Jarange, who have been demanding quota inclusivity, specifically through Kuṇbi status recognition—a demand Bhujbal deemed misguided. He underscored that such inclusion would not only upend the legal framework but also disregard OBC rights.

The minister pointed out that Marathas already constitute a significant portion of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) beneficiaries, with nearly eight percent of the EWS quota attributed to them. Bhujbal has consistently opposed the reclassification efforts, maintaining that existing arrangements have already favored equally deserving communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

 India
2
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
3
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025