OBCs Stand Firm Against Maratha Quota Inclusion

Maharashtra's Chhagan Bhujbal has issued a stern warning against any efforts to include Marathas in the OBC reservation pool, foreshadowing massive demonstrations if changes are made. The senior leader, during a critical meeting with OBC heads, emphasized the thin 17 percent reservation currently available to 374 communities in Maharashtra, highlighting the substantial concerns raised by the OBC groups.

Bhujbal addressed ongoing protests by Maratha community members, led by Manoj Jarange, who have been demanding quota inclusivity, specifically through Kuṇbi status recognition—a demand Bhujbal deemed misguided. He underscored that such inclusion would not only upend the legal framework but also disregard OBC rights.

The minister pointed out that Marathas already constitute a significant portion of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) beneficiaries, with nearly eight percent of the EWS quota attributed to them. Bhujbal has consistently opposed the reclassification efforts, maintaining that existing arrangements have already favored equally deserving communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)