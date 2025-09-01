OBCs Stand Firm Against Maratha Quota Inclusion
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal warns of massive protests by OBC communities if Marathas are included in their quota. He claims that Marathas already benefit from the EWS quota. Bhujbal emphasizes that any attempt to alter existing reservations will lead to a significant backlash.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chhagan Bhujbal has issued a stern warning against any efforts to include Marathas in the OBC reservation pool, foreshadowing massive demonstrations if changes are made. The senior leader, during a critical meeting with OBC heads, emphasized the thin 17 percent reservation currently available to 374 communities in Maharashtra, highlighting the substantial concerns raised by the OBC groups.
Bhujbal addressed ongoing protests by Maratha community members, led by Manoj Jarange, who have been demanding quota inclusivity, specifically through Kuṇbi status recognition—a demand Bhujbal deemed misguided. He underscored that such inclusion would not only upend the legal framework but also disregard OBC rights.
The minister pointed out that Marathas already constitute a significant portion of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) beneficiaries, with nearly eight percent of the EWS quota attributed to them. Bhujbal has consistently opposed the reclassification efforts, maintaining that existing arrangements have already favored equally deserving communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange-led protest not peaceful and has violated all conditions.
Over 5 crore people will come to Mumbai if CM Devendra Fadnavis doesn't listen to demand of Marathas: Manoj Jarange.
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange asks supporters to maintain peace, not indulge in hooliganism.
Want only reservation; government must not test the patience of Maratha community, says quota activist Manoj Jarange.
Nobody can stop Marathas from getting reservations under the OBC quota: Manoj Jarange in Mumbai.