Modi Assures Punjab of Unwavering Support Amid Flood Crisis

Upon returning from China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted no time in addressing the severe flood situation devastating Punjab. Modi reached out to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, assuring him of comprehensive assistance and support amid the crisis.

The ongoing floods in Punjab have resulted in a tragic loss of 29 lives, primarily in Pathankot district, while more than 2.56 lakh residents have been impacted. State authorities relayed these figures on Monday, highlighting the magnitude of the disaster.

With twelve out of the state's twenty-three districts affected, the state government has labeled the catastrophe as one of the most severe flood disasters Punjab has faced in decades, according to an official bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies.)