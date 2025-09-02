Left Menu

Controversy and Allegations Stir Over Fed Governance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the independence of the Federal Reserve amidst allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Cook is accused of mortgage fraud, allegedly used to remove her from the board to allow President Trump to appoint an ally. Cook has sued, claiming unlawful dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:33 IST
Controversy and Allegations Stir Over Fed Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of the Federal Reserve's independence but acknowledged missteps during a recent interview. He defended President Trump's right to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, who faces mortgage fraud allegations that Trump allegedly exploits to control Fed appointments.

Bessent questioned whether the administration's actions aimed to ensure the Fed's job was done effectively, despite turmoil over governor appointments. He dismissed market concerns, citing stable indices amid the controversy. The allegations against Cook remain a flashpoint in a larger dispute over the independence of U.S. financial institutions.

Cook, the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board, denies the basis for her removal, arguing that President Trump's dismissal lacked legal authority. Bessent pressed for an independent review, asserting that even unconfirmed allegations necessitate consideration. As legal battles proceed, Bessent urged the Senate to confirm Stephen Miran for a temporary board position.

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025