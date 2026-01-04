Left Menu

Algeria's Central Bank Leadership Shake-Up

Algeria has dismissed its central bank governor, Salah Eddine Taleb, and appointed deputy governor Mouatassem Boudiaf as the acting governor. The decision, which was reported by state media and confirmed via a presidential decree, did not provide a reason for Taleb's removal. Taleb had been in the role since May 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:30 IST
Algeria's Central Bank Leadership Shake-Up

In a significant shift in Algeria's financial leadership, Salah Eddine Taleb has been removed from his position as central bank governor. The announcement came through state media, referencing a presidential decree.

The dismissal comes with little explanation, leaving economic experts speculating on potential reasons behind the sudden decision. Taleb's brief tenure, starting from May 2022, was marked by efforts to steer the nation's monetary policy amidst global economic challenges.

Deputy governor Mouatassem Boudiaf has stepped in as the acting governor, assuming control during this period of uncertainty. The leadership change signals potential shifts in Algeria's approach to monetary governance and policy direction in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
3
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
4
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026