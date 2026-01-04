Algeria's Central Bank Leadership Shake-Up

In a significant shift in Algeria's financial leadership, Salah Eddine Taleb has been removed from his position as central bank governor. The announcement came through state media, referencing a presidential decree.

The dismissal comes with little explanation, leaving economic experts speculating on potential reasons behind the sudden decision. Taleb's brief tenure, starting from May 2022, was marked by efforts to steer the nation's monetary policy amidst global economic challenges.

Deputy governor Mouatassem Boudiaf has stepped in as the acting governor, assuming control during this period of uncertainty. The leadership change signals potential shifts in Algeria's approach to monetary governance and policy direction in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)