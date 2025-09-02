Silent March in Belgrade: Demand for Change Amid Tragedy

In Belgrade, tens of thousands silently marched on Monday, memorializing the 16 lives lost in a railway station collapse, and demanding snap elections to unseat President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling party.

The demonstrators, responding to an invitation from high school pupils, convened in front of the old railway station. They marched with solemnity, holding white roses as the victims' names were read aloud.

Similar protests spread to towns like Novi Sad and Kragujevac, with attendees blaming endemic corruption for the disaster. Many see early elections as a path to reform, despite authorities denying accusations of corrupt ties and media suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)