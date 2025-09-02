Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Senator Rodrigo Paz, a centrist candidate in Bolivia's presidential race, aims to galvanize a broad voter base amidst the nation's sharpest economic crisis in decades. His approach intertwines elements of social spending indicative of the outgoing government with initiatives to tackle Bolivia's substantial deficit.

Paz has positioned himself as a moderate, prepared to manage Bolivia pragmatically. Despite facing pressure to clarify his policies ahead of a consequential presidential runoff, he asserts commitment to serving diverse Bolivian demands. His campaign slogan, 'capitalism for all,' aims to resonate with a varied electorate, drawing substantial support.

Challenging both ends of the political spectrum, Paz promises economic deregulation and cost-cutting measures alongside social provisions for vulnerable populations. While critics label his promises as populist, Paz defends his platform as nationally inclusive, underlining a commitment to fiscal integrity and social welfare.