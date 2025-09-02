Vietnam Marks 80 Years of Independence with Grand Parade, Freedom Initiatives

Vietnam marked its 80th anniversary of independence from colonial rule with a grand military parade, unprecedented cash handouts, and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners. The vibrant celebration saw thousands flooding the streets of Hanoi, showcasing a profound display of nationalism with red shirts and Vietnamese flags.

The parade highlighted Vietnam's military prowess with advanced equipment, and featured participation from soldiers and military representatives of countries like China and Russia. A parallel event at sea displayed Russian Kilo-class submarines and frigates, echoing Vietnam's commitment to safeguard its sovereignty.

Presided over by Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam in Ba Dinh Square, the parade was attended by national leaders and foreign dignitaries. With representatives from the U.S., including Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing congratulations, the event underscored Vietnam's role as a vital Indo-Pacific partner, while residents like Hoang Thi Huyen expressed joy and pride at witnessing the historic celebration.