Vietnam Marks 80 Years of Independence with Grand Parade, Freedom Initiatives

Vietnam commemorated its 80th independence anniversary with an expansive military parade in Hanoi, buzzing with national pride. The celebrations included a massive amnesty and cash gifts to citizens. High-profile international leaders attended, underscoring Vietnam's growing role as a global partner, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam marked its 80th anniversary of independence from colonial rule with a grand military parade, unprecedented cash handouts, and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners. The vibrant celebration saw thousands flooding the streets of Hanoi, showcasing a profound display of nationalism with red shirts and Vietnamese flags.

The parade highlighted Vietnam's military prowess with advanced equipment, and featured participation from soldiers and military representatives of countries like China and Russia. A parallel event at sea displayed Russian Kilo-class submarines and frigates, echoing Vietnam's commitment to safeguard its sovereignty.

Presided over by Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam in Ba Dinh Square, the parade was attended by national leaders and foreign dignitaries. With representatives from the U.S., including Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing congratulations, the event underscored Vietnam's role as a vital Indo-Pacific partner, while residents like Hoang Thi Huyen expressed joy and pride at witnessing the historic celebration.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

