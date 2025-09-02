Left Menu

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's visit to India marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the nations. The visit aims to boost bilateral relations, with Wong scheduled to meet key Indian leaders. He will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and engage with Indian business leaders.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to begin a three-day official visit to India on Tuesday, underscoring a commitment to bolster bilateral relations, according to his office.

The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Singapore and India and reaffirms mutual dedication to strengthening relations.

During his visit to New Delhi, Wong will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a banquet lunch for him. Wong's agenda also includes meetings with Indian leaders such as Health Minister J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Externals Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Additionally, he will honor Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and engage with Indian business leaders in a closed-door roundtable.

