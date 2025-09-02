Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as AAP MLA Faces Charges and Criticizes Leadership

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been charged with multiple offenses including rape, following a complaint by a Zirakpur woman. He has strongly criticized AAP's central leadership, alleging it interferes in Punjab's affairs. Despite arrests, Pathanmajra vows to keep fighting for his rights and constituents.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been embroiled in controversy after being accused of serious crimes including rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The accusations stem from a complaint by a woman who claims the lawmaker misrepresented his marital status.

Pathanmajra has publicly criticized his own party, accusing the AAP central leadership of unwarranted interference in Punjab's governance. In a bold Facebook Live session, he argued that Punjab's administration is underexcessive control compared to previous Congress or BJP governments.

Despite facing arrest and the withdrawal of his security, Pathanmajra maintains his defiance, urging fellow MLAs to stand by him. He remains committed to addressing crucial issues like flood management and implores the government to prioritize citizens' concerns.

