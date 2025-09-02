Left Menu

Mumbai Authorities Halt Maratha Protests Amidst High Court Directives

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to end the Maratha protest at Azad Maidan, citing violations of legal conditions. Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike continues, urging OBC reservations. The ruling emphasizes restoring public order during the Ganpati Festival and limiting further protestor entries.

Updated: 02-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:14 IST
Visuals from the protest side (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a decisive move, Mumbai Police on Tuesday denied permission for the continuation of the Maratha protests at Azad Maidan, acting upon directives from the Bombay High Court and police regulations. The court cited a breach in agreed terms for the demonstration, urging compliance from protest leaders.

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike to secure OBC reservations has now reached its fifth day, with a significant number of supporters rallying at the scene. Authorities demanded the immediate vacating of Azad Maidan, following a High Court order mandating the clearing of Mumbai's streets by noon on Tuesday.

The High Court stressed that protest activities had disrupted the city, violating prior commitments. The court further instructed government bodies to manage the situation effectively, particularly with the imminent Ganpati Festival, and to prevent additional protesters from entering Mumbai.

Furthermore, the court directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the welfare of protest leader Patil and all participants by providing necessary medical aid. The ongoing agitation, heavily centered around calls for 10% OBC reservations in government sectors, has attracted thousands to the financial hub.

Traffic disruptions near Azad Maidan, especially around the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, have amplified the pressures on the Mahayuti government, prompting the formation of a ministerial committee for dialogue. Meanwhile, political tensions have surfaced, with the BJP-led government accusing opposition parties of exploiting the situation for political gain.

