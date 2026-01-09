Left Menu

Bombay High Court Revives BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections

The Bombay High Court overturned the rejection of BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane's nomination for the Navi Mumbai municipal elections. The court deemed the returning officer's decision illegal and reinstated Bhojane's candidacy for the election, highlighting misuse of power under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The Bombay High Court has overturned a returning officer's decision to reject Nilesh Bhojane's nomination for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The court deemed the rejection "illegal" and ordered Bhojane's name to be listed among accepted candidates.

The candidate's nomination was initially dismissed under section 10(1D) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act due to alleged unauthorized construction on his property. However, a judicial bench found the officer's action to be an "illegal and arbitrary exercise of powers."

Bhojane contested the decision, arguing that the disqualification clause should only apply to sitting councillors, not candidates. With the court's ruling, the election in ward 17(A) will proceed on schedule, and ballots will be reprinted to include Bhojane's name.

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

