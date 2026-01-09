Bombay High Court Revives BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections

The Bombay High Court has overturned a returning officer's decision to reject Nilesh Bhojane's nomination for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The court deemed the rejection "illegal" and ordered Bhojane's name to be listed among accepted candidates.

The candidate's nomination was initially dismissed under section 10(1D) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act due to alleged unauthorized construction on his property. However, a judicial bench found the officer's action to be an "illegal and arbitrary exercise of powers."

Bhojane contested the decision, arguing that the disqualification clause should only apply to sitting councillors, not candidates. With the court's ruling, the election in ward 17(A) will proceed on schedule, and ballots will be reprinted to include Bhojane's name.