Kerala CPI(M) Aligns with Devotees, Declares Sabarimala Debate Closed

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) reiterated its alignment with religious devotees, declaring the controversial issue of allowing menstruating women into the Sabarimala temple as 'closed.' State secretary M V Govindan emphasized the party's solidarity with Ayyappa devotees globally. He dismissed political opposition as a product of religious manipulation.

The Global Ayyappa Samgamam, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board, echoes the desires of worldwide devotees, garnering domestic and international recognition. Govindan criticized communalists for exploiting religion for political advantage while maintaining the CPI(M) and LDF government's faith in believers.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling that lifted the ban on menstruating women's entry into Sabarimala remains contentious. Although the CPI(M) faced backlash for facilitating women's entry, Govindan marks the issue as settled, focusing instead on broader support for religious customs and beliefs.

