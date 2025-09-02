Left Menu

Modi Condemns Abuse Directed at Mother During Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep pain over the abuse directed at his late mother during Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. While forgiving political parties, he stated that the people of Bihar would not pardon such acts. Modi emphasized women's empowerment, launching a cooperative initiative for Bihar's self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:27 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his anguish on Tuesday over the abusive remarks aimed at his late mother during the Congress-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He made a point of highlighting that, while he may extend forgiveness to the RJD and Congress, the residents of the eastern state are unlikely to do so.

The PM's comments came in response to the derogatory language used during the yatra in Darbhanga, and he criticized opposition parties for lacking respect, stating it was a pattern similar to their disrespect for 'Mother India.' His address took place in Delhi as he virtually inaugurated a cooperative initiative for women involved in self-help groups in Bihar.

Accusing the RJD of holding grudges against women for their political ousting in Bihar, Modi asserted that the hurling of insults at his mother undermines the dignity of Bihar's women. He commended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA government for supporting women's empowerment. As a part of this effort, Modi launched the 'Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited,' transferring Rs 105 crore to support rural women entrepreneurs in the state.

