Strengthening Ties: Pakistan-China Friendship in Focus

In a significant meeting, Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, engaged in extensive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions centered around strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, underlining the strategic importance of the China-Pakistan relationship against a backdrop of global changes.

Munir, a key figure in the Pakistani delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, met with Xi for the first time in his new role. With a shared emphasis on regional peace and development, both sides committed to enhancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Free Trade Agreement.

President Xi underscored swift progress towards a closer Pakistan-China community with shared benefits, while Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the one-China principle and promised increased safety measures for Chinese personnel. This collaboration aims to bring significant advantages to both nations and set a benchmark for regional partnerships.

