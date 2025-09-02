Threats and Tensions: Tipra Motha MLA Alleges Death Threat from Telangana Governor's Son

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Philip Reang has filed a police complaint against the son of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Pathik Dev Varma, and two unidentified individuals. Reang alleges they threatened to kill him and his family during an encounter at the MLA Hostel in Khajur Bagan, West Tripura.

The controversy began when Reang was approached by three individuals during a family discussion. According to his complaint, they restrained him near the hostel stairs, engaged in threatening behavior, and made explicit death threats.

Reang declared he took refuge with a fellow TMP legislator after the incident. The case has drawn attention from the police and TMP, who met with the Chief Minister to discuss security measures for lawmakers. The BJP has yet to comment on the allegations.