Starmer's Strategy: Tackling UK Immigration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to convene a meeting to address illegal immigration issues. Measures include relocating asylum seekers from hotels to industrial sites and introducing digital ID cards. The issue has overtaken economic concerns as a pressing political topic in Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:06 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday to address the pressing issue of illegal immigration. The meeting will explore relocating asylum seekers from hotels to industrial sites and the potential introduction of digital ID cards as part of a broader strategy.

Immigration has swiftly risen to become Britain's leading political issue, overshadowing even the economy. The country faces a surge in asylum claims and migrant arrivals, with more than 28,000 individuals having crossed in small boats from Europe this year.

Previously used in emergencies, hotels have increasingly housed asylum seekers during the pandemic, with over 32,000 migrants currently residing in more than 200 hotels across the country. The government is now seeking alternatives, including accommodation on industrial sites and military bases, to manage this situation effectively.

