Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

Chaos ensued in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as BJP legislators accused the Congress government of withholding financial details from the Kangra Cooperative Bank to women self-help groups in Dehra constituency. The opposition alleged deliberate data concealment despite the Right to Information Act mandate, sparking protests and a walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session on Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP lawmakers accused the ruling Congress government of withholding crucial financial data. The controversy centered on the alleged sums given by Kangra Cooperative Bank to women self-help groups in Dehra constituency.

The uproar ignited when BJP MLA Ashish Sharma inquired about the funds distributed between June 1 and July 10, 2024. Despite obtaining the information through RTI, the government claimed it was still being compiled, prompting Speaker Kuldeep Pathania to assure that it would be provided.

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur labelled this incident unprecedented in the assembly's history. Reacting to the government's evasion, BJP members resorted to slogan-chanting and exited the House, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condemned their actions as headline-seeking tactics.

