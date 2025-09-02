Left Menu

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

The BJP government in Delhi announces 75 welfare initiatives as part of 'Sewa Pakhwara' to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The program includes launching Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, hospitals, and civic projects. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemns opposition leaders for disrespecting Modi and his mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:59 IST
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Delhi plans to unveil 75 programs, schemes, and projects dedicated to public welfare to honor the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Sewa Pakhwara' initiative, revealed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to bolster various sectors benefiting the citizens of Delhi.

Gupta asserted that these initiatives would counteract criticisms from opposition leaders who, she claims, have disparaged the prime minister and his late mother. Among the highlighted projects are the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a major sanitation drive, and the opening of five new hospitals, alongside other efforts in education, housing, transport, and civic services.

Scheduled from September 17 to October 2, the 'Sewa Pakhwara' intends to celebrate Modi's lifelong dedication to the nation. While expressing indignation towards derogatory remarks made by opposition politicians, Gupta affirmed that these government actions serve as a testament to Modi's commitment to India's progress.

TRENDING

1
DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

 Global
2
Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

 Global
4
SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025