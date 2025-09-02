BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi
The BJP government in Delhi announces 75 welfare initiatives as part of 'Sewa Pakhwara' to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The program includes launching Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, hospitals, and civic projects. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemns opposition leaders for disrespecting Modi and his mother.
The BJP government in Delhi plans to unveil 75 programs, schemes, and projects dedicated to public welfare to honor the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Sewa Pakhwara' initiative, revealed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to bolster various sectors benefiting the citizens of Delhi.
Gupta asserted that these initiatives would counteract criticisms from opposition leaders who, she claims, have disparaged the prime minister and his late mother. Among the highlighted projects are the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a major sanitation drive, and the opening of five new hospitals, alongside other efforts in education, housing, transport, and civic services.
Scheduled from September 17 to October 2, the 'Sewa Pakhwara' intends to celebrate Modi's lifelong dedication to the nation. While expressing indignation towards derogatory remarks made by opposition politicians, Gupta affirmed that these government actions serve as a testament to Modi's commitment to India's progress.
