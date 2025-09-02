Resolution for Maratha Quota Demand: A Political Milestone

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised activist Manoj Jarange for ending his hunger strike concerning the Maratha quota demand, stating a solution benefiting the Maratha community was found.

The government granted Kunbi caste certificates to qualified Marathas, aiding their access to reservations previously available to OBCs. Fadnavis emphasized individual over community allocation.

Fadnavis assured protesters of the legal and historical backing of their demands, expressing optimism for communal harmony between Marathas and OBCs while underlining the continued focus on state-wide welfare.

