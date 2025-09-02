Left Menu

Resolution for Maratha Quota Demand: A Political Milestone

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, lauds Manoj Jarange for ending a significant hunger strike after the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. This resolution aims to benefit the Maratha community with reservation privileges while maintaining social harmony with Other Backward Classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:03 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised activist Manoj Jarange for ending his hunger strike concerning the Maratha quota demand, stating a solution benefiting the Maratha community was found.

The government granted Kunbi caste certificates to qualified Marathas, aiding their access to reservations previously available to OBCs. Fadnavis emphasized individual over community allocation.

Fadnavis assured protesters of the legal and historical backing of their demands, expressing optimism for communal harmony between Marathas and OBCs while underlining the continued focus on state-wide welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

